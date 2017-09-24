Manitoba Metis Federation members have voted to ban spotlighting.

In the controversial practice, a hunter shines a powerful and focused artificial light into the eyes of animals such as moose, elk and deer, causing the prey to stop moving and therefore making it easier for them to be killed.

It's illegal in many provinces, but legal for Indigenous people in Manitoba.

On Sunday, following community consultations, members voted at the MMF's annual general meeting in favour of ending the practice.

"The first resolution passed by the delegates at the Annual General Assembly prohibits dangerous night spot-lighting," said MMF director of communications Jonathan Hamel in an email.

However the MMF voted to still allow night hunting — and even the use of artificial lights — under some circumstances.

A second resolution passed Sunday prohibits night hunting in southern Manitoba, but "permits non-dangerous night hunting, including the use of natural or stationary artificial lights, in non-Agro Manitoba," Hamel said.

The Metis Laws of the Harvest will be updated to reflect the passage of the resolutions, he said.

Spotlighting became a flashpoint of controversy after reports of spotlighting near farms. In January, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister came under fire for saying divisions between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people over hunting at night are "becoming a race war."

Alfred Anderson, the MMF's minister of natural resources, said in agricultural areas of Manitoba — basically south of The Pas — the consensus is against night lighting.

"Personally myself I'm against night-lighting but I'm for night hunting," he told CBC News on Saturday.

But added "the dangers of night lighting are causing a lot of safety issues, wounded animals, farm animals getting shot and human beings getting shot at. It's a dangerous practice."

Saskatchewan banned "spotlighting" in 1998 with the support of Indigenous communities.

First Nations Canadians have a right to hunt for food at night, a right protected by the Constitution Act of 1982, provided it is done safely and under certain conditions — such as on reserves, unoccupied Crown land or private land with permission.

