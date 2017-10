Kailyn Pederson was last seen around midnight. (WPS/Submitted)

Winnipeg police say they're concerned for the well-being for a woman who went missing early Monday.

Kailyn Pederson, 21, was last seen in the West End just after midnight.

She's described as five-feet, one-inch tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a pair of brown Ugg boots, Winnipeg Police Service said.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.