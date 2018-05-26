Skip to Main Content
Manitoba RCMP looking for Thompson woman missing since last week

Police are concerned for the well-being of a 60-year-old woman from Thompson.

Dianne Mae Bignell, 60, was last seen morning of May 17

RCMP say Dianne Mae Bignell was last seen around Juniper Drive in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson at about 8:30 am on Thursday, May 17. (Supplied by Manitoba RCMP)RCMP in Thompson are concerned for the well-being of a 60-year-old woman who has been missing since the morning of May 17.

In a media release, police describe Dianne Mae Bignell as five feet four inches tall with a heavy build. They say she has a tan complexion, grey shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and glasses.

The release says Bignell was last seen around Juniper Drive in the northern Manitoba city at about 8:30 am on Thursday, May 17.

RCMP ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6911.

