Manitoba RCMP looking for Thompson woman missing since last week

RCMP say Dianne Mae Bignell was last seen around Juniper Drive in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson at about 8:30 am on Thursday, May 17. (Supplied by Manitoba RCMP) RCMP in Thompson are concerned for the well-being of a 60-year-old woman who has been missing since the morning of May 17.

In a media release, police describe Dianne Mae Bignell as five feet four inches tall with a heavy build. They say she has a tan complexion, grey shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and glasses.

The release says Bignell was last seen around Juniper Drive in the northern Manitoba city at about 8:30 am on Thursday, May 17.

RCMP ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6911.

