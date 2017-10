Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing 23-year-old woman.

Pam Sandhu was last seen in the South Pointe area of Winnipeg Tuesday evening.

Sandhu is 5'6" tall, 154 lbs., with long brown hair.

Police say they are concerned about Sandhu's well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.