Missing 30-year-old woman sought by Winnipeg police

Cheryl Ross was last seen in Winnipeg on May 20. (Supplied by Winnipeg Police)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Cheryl Ross, 30, was last spotted on the afternoon of May 20 in Winnipeg. She was wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

She is described as 5-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.

Winnipeg police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.