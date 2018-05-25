Skip to Main Content
Missing 30-year-old woman sought by Winnipeg police

Missing 30-year-old woman sought by Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Cheryl Ross was last seen on the afternoon of May 20 in Winnipeg

Cheryl Ross was last seen in Winnipeg on May 20. (Supplied by Winnipeg Police)

Cheryl Ross, 30, was last spotted on the afternoon of May 20 in Winnipeg. She was wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

She is described as 5-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. 

Winnipeg police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

