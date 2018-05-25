Missing 30-year-old woman sought by Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Cheryl Ross was last seen on the afternoon of May 20 in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Cheryl Ross, 30, was last spotted on the afternoon of May 20 in Winnipeg. She was wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.
She is described as 5-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.
Winnipeg police say they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.