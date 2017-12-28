Manitoba RCMP are looking for a woman from northern Manitoba who hasn't been heard from for nine days.

Martina Ballantyne, 37, was last in contact with someone on Dec. 19, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Relatives last heard from her seven days prior on Dec. 12 — and that's the same day one of her relatives contacted RCMP in Thompson with concerns about her well-being.

Police started their search in Thompson but also looked for her at her last known address in Flin Flon as well as in The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.

She could also be in Winnipeg, police said in the release.

"Officers have yet to locate and speak directly with Martina and are also growing concerned for her well-being," the release said.

Ballantyne is described as five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard from her to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online atwww.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).