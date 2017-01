Evan Brightnose-Baker is about five-foot-three and weighs 120 pounds. He's thin and has brown eyes and short black hair. (Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since late last year.

Evan Brightnose-Baker was last seen at the end of December in Waverley Heights, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Brightnose-Baker is about five-foot-three and weighs 120 pounds. He's thin and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250.