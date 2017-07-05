Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Robert Mitchell was last seen in the St. Vital area at about 2:30 p.m. CT Wednesday.

He is slim, five-feet-four-inches tall and has short hair that is a mix of grey and brown. Police said he has blue eyes and was seen wearing a white undershirt beneath a yellow button-up shirt and grey pants before he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.