Pamela Anderson, 13, has been missing since Oct. 25. (WPS/Submitted)

Winnipeg police are concerned about a missing 13-year-old girl and are asking for the public's help to bring her home.

Pamela Anderson, 13, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End on Oct. 25.

She's five feet five inches tall, with a medium build and long, reddish-brown hair.

Winnipeg police ask anyone who has seen her to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.