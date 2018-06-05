Thompson family desperately searching for woman missing almost 3 weeks

A family in Thompson is desperately searching for a 60-year old woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Dianne Mae Bignell, 60, was last seen on her birthday, May 17. She saw a cousin in the morning, and then went into Thompson to visit with friends.

Her daughter, Clara Bignell says people are out searching for Dianne all over Thompson, and the family is desperate.

"If anyone has any information at all, someone out there knows something, we just want them to come forward. If they're scared to say anything send an anonymous letter, do an anonymous call. Let us know where she is," she said.

It isn't like her mother not to come home or call family to tell them that she's OK, Bignell said.

Her mother is well-known in town, but nobody the family has spoken to has seen her, she said.

Volunteers have put up posters wherever they can, and have called local radio stations to get the word out. The family has received help paying for gas, and searchers plan to take boats out on nearby waterways, Bignell said.

Her biggest worry is that her mother won't come home, Bignell said.

"Three weeks is a long time," she said, crying.

Local police have been helping with the search and providing the family with updates, Bignell said.

RCMP describe her as five feet, four inches tall, with a heavy build, tan complexion, grey shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thompson RCMP or Clara Bignell at 204-724-7905.