Norman Thompson, 15, last made contact with friends in the early hours of Nov. 10, police said. (WPS)

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Norman Thompson, 15, last made contact with friends in the early hours of Nov. 10, police said.

He's described as five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and dark blue sweat pants.

Winnipeg Police Service says it's concerned about Thompson's well-being. Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.