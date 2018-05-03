Winnipeg police looking for missing teen

Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking a missing teen.

Daveena Kissack, 17, was last seen in the North End of Winnipeg April 27. Kissack is 5'5" tall with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a piercing between her eyes on the bridge of her nose and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweat pants and white flip flops.

Anyone with information on Kissack's whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

