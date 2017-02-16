Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Cody Harper was last seen early Wednesday in the Osborne Village area of the city.

Police say Harper is five feet, four inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has brush-cut brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black sweater and patterned pyjama pants.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.