Winnipeg police want to know if you've seen Star Alicia Thomas. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding Star Alicia Thomas.

The 17-year-old girl was last seen in the West End area of Winnipeg on the evening of June 16.

She also went missing earlier this year, in May, and was found a couple of weeks later.

Thomas is described as being five feet tall with a thin build, shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.