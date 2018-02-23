Police in Brandon are asking for the public's helping tracking down a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ty Nelson Berard was last seen around 2 p.m. Feb. 16 when he was dropped off at a friend's house.

Berard had been expected to call his care providers for a ride home from a friend's house at 10 p.m. that night, but he didn't call and there's been no contact with family or care providers since.

Berard stands 5-8 inches tall and weighs 90 lbs. with a slender build. He has short, straight brown hair, brown eyes and a light/fair complexion.

He was was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a black Helly Hansen winter jacket, black sunglasses and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Brandon police at 204-729-2345 or their local RCMP detachment.