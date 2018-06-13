RCMP searching for missing Thompson teen

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen girl from Thompson, Man.

Claudette Feather Redhead, 14 was reported missing the morning of June 5.

Police believe Redhead left her home sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Redhead is described as 5-3 tall, 126 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

