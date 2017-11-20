Aaron Martens, 18, left his home in Lowe Farm without his cellphone on Sunday. (RCMP/Submitted)

Manitoba RCMP say a young man who is missing in southern Manitoba is vulnerable and police are concerned for his well-being.

Aaron Martens, 18, was distressed when he left his home in Lowe Farm, a small community in the rural municipality of Morris, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg, on Sunday.

Martens left the home on foot without his cellphone, RCMP said.

He is six feet tall and 220 pounds. He has short dark hair with blond streaks and was wearing a red and black Fox-brand jacket, jeans, winter boots and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-746-6355 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.