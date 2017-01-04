RCMP are asking the public to help find a teenage girl reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Justine Sourkes-Sinclair, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 23. (RCMP)

Justine Sourkes-Sinclair was reported missing Dec. 23 at about 12:20 a.m. The 16-year-old from Portage la Prairie was last seen Dec. 22 at about 10 p.m.

RCMP believe Sourkes-Sinclair could be with people she knows in Winnipeg or Kleefeld, Man., located about 50 kilometres south of the city.

Sourkes-Sinclair has brown hair and shoulder-length, dyed-blond hair. She's thin and about five feet four inches tall.

When she was last seen, Sourkes-Sinclair was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, a white toque with an eyeball patch on the front and a black quilted Polo-brand winter jacket, RCMP said.

​Anyone who knows where Sourkes-Sinclair is should call RCMP at 1-800-222-8477, contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online by texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to 274637.