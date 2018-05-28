Skip to Main Content
Stuffed animals want to go home after Teddy Bears' Picnic at Assiniboine Park

Stuffed animals want to go home after Teddy Bears' Picnic at Assiniboine Park

Several owners are missing after thousands of stuffed bears, dogs, cats, horses, monkeys, dragons, unicorns and other fantastical creatures were seen by doctors at Assiniboine Park Sunday.

Dr. Goodbear babysits overnight, but stuffies need to be reunited with their friends

CBC News
Dr. Goodbear took care of these stuffies overnight, but they say they would like to be reunited with their missing owners. (Children's Hospital Foundation/Handout)

Several owners are missing after thousands of stuffed bears, dogs, cats, horses, monkeys, dragons, unicorns and other fantastical creatures were seen by doctors at Assiniboine Park Sunday.

About 40,000 people helped the animals party at the Teddy Bears' Picnic, but when some of the stuffies were ready to go home, their owners were nowhere to be found, organizers said.

"Dr. Goodbear kept great care of them last night, but they miss their people," said the Children's Hospital Foundation in an email sent to media. "Please help us reunite them."

Owners who have turned up can call 204-787-4400 to be reunited with their friends.

