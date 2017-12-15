RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl from Powerview, Man., believed to be in Winnipeg.

Breanna Lameman, 16, from Powerview, last spoke to her family while she was in Winnipeg more than a week ago. (RCMP)

Breanna Lameman, 16, was reported missing from her community, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Nov. 27.

Lameman spoke with her family last Thursday from Winnipeg, RCMP said, and it is believed she is still in the city.

She is described as five feet three inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP said Lameman is vulnerable and they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-367-8728.

