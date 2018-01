Winnipeg police say Elizabeth Lesyk has been found safe and sound.

Lesyk, 82, had been missing since Sunday morning after she wandered away from a personal care home in the Transcona/Canterbury area of Winnipeg.

Her husband, Moe, says his wife lives with dementia and only moved into the home on Thursday.

He said 25 to 30 people came out to help search for Lesyk throughout the day.