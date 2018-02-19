Search parties are continuing to scour the woods around Cross Lake, Man. for a missing man who left a house party without a jacket or shoes 11 days ago.

"I'm not going to stop searching," said Joy Muskego, whose brother Kelly Harrison Thunderchild Muskego, 36, is missing.

She said dozens of people, including search and rescue experts, have been looking for clues as to where Kelly might be, but every reported sighting of him turns up empty.

Muskego said the search has become more difficult because it's snowed a lot in the last week.

She said she last saw her brother at a celebration with friends and family after he was released from jail on Feb. 6. RCMP said he was last seen leaving a party at a residence on Feb. 8.

"He left on foot with no shoes and no jacket," Muskego said.

"He went running away from that house and there's a big bush back there. And that's where everybody is searching, where he was last seen."

Her brother has four children and the search for him may soon have to be called off. She said if that happens, they will continue the search once the snow melts.

"As a family we just want closure. We're very worried. If anybody has seen him in person let us know right away," she said. "We just want closure because our minds are going crazy here."

Police have asked anyone with information about the disappearance to contact Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.