Jason Desmarais, 33, was last seen in Winnipeg West End area. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a man reported missing on Monday.

Jason Desmarais, 33, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End area.

He is 5-11" and weighs approximately 240 pounds, with long black hair and a goatee.

Desmarais was last seen wearing black Nike runners, blue jeans and a black long-sleeved sweater, and carrying a black Shapes duffel bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.