RCMP looking for RM of St. Clements man missing since Tuesday

Manitoba RCMP are looking for help finding a Manitoba man last seen working on his property Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon Karl Otto, 66, was out working in a field by his home near Stead Man. at 1 p.m. May 29. He hasn't been seen since, RCMP said Saturday. Stead is located about 78 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Otto is described as six-feet, two-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair that is balding. Police say he was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black casual shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Selkirk at (204) 482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.