RCMP looking for RM of St. Clements man missing since Tuesday
Manitoba RCMP are looking for help finding Vernon Otto, 66, who last seen working on his property near Stead, Man., Tuesday afternoon
Manitoba RCMP are looking for help finding a Manitoba man last seen working on his property Tuesday afternoon.
Vernon Karl Otto, 66, was out working in a field by his home near Stead Man. at 1 p.m. May 29. He hasn't been seen since, RCMP said Saturday. Stead is located about 78 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
Otto is described as six-feet, two-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair that is balding. Police say he was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black casual shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Selkirk at (204) 482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.