RCMP are asking for help finding a hunter and trapper in northern Manitoba who has been missing for nearly two months.

Campbell Hunter, 67, of Thompson was last seen around Nov. 10 in Thompson. A missing person report was only filed to the Thompson RCMP detachment nearly two weeks ago on Dec. 19.

RCMP said the man leads an outdoor lifestyle, including hunting and trapping, but has not stayed out of touch for this length of time before.

Hunter has been known to travel to the Gimli area, about 570 kilometres south of Thompson, police said.

The Thompson man is about five feet four inches tall, has short black hair with grey in it and is missing his front teeth.

He was wearing a navy jacket, baseball cap and large winter boots when he was last seen.

Anyone with information can contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.