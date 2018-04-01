Police looking for missing man last seen at The Forks
The missing man was last seen at The Forks late Saturday night.
Winnipeg police are asking for information from the public
Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a man who was last seen at The Forks.
Police say 25-year-old Russell Sand — who they describe as six feet tall, with a thin build and sandy-brown coloured hair — was last seen at The Forks at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
He was wearing a black leather jacket, a black hoodie, black jeans, blue/tan boots and carrying a grey backpack, police say.
Police are concerned for Sand's well-being and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.