Police looking for missing man last seen at The Forks

Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a man who was last seen at The Forks.

Police say 25-year-old Russell Sand — who they describe as six feet tall, with a thin build and sandy-brown coloured hair — was last seen at The Forks at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, a black hoodie, black jeans, blue/tan boots and carrying a grey backpack, police say.

Police are concerned for Sand's well-being and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.