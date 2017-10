Warren Curtis Hart, who goes by his middle name, Curtis, hasn’t been seen for more than a week, RCMP say. (RCMP)

​RCMP say a 28-year-old man from northern Manitoba is missing and hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Warren Curtis Hart, who uses Curtis as his name, is 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).