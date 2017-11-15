The mother of a missing Winnipeg man says she's worried after police found her car submerged in water in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

Kyle Fortier, 23, was last seen in the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

On Thursday, police found tire tracks leading to water at the end of Breezy Point Road in St. Andrews. On Sunday, they announced they had found a vehicle in the water. No one was found in the vehicle.

Now, Fortier's mother tells CBC News the vehicle police found belonged to her.

Gail Fortier says the spot where police found her car, in Netley Creek, was a fishing spot Kyle and his dad would go to when he was younger.

"You just constantly worry. You want to see him alive again, but you have your doubts too, especially now," Fortier said.

Kyle Fortier is five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, weighing about 110 or 120 pounds, police say. He has a goatee, brown or hazel-coloured eyes and short, medium-brown hair. (WPS/Submitted)

Kyle suffered from anxiety and chronic pain, and wasn't going to school or working when he went missing, Gail Fortier said. She and Kyle would often go driving together.

"He had high anxiety, so I did this, no matter what the weather. He always wanted to go for a ride. He would drive," she said.

Fortier described the car as a green Mini Cooper with a white top, and licence plate GYB 517.

Fortier says she last saw Kyle on the evening of Nov. 8, and her neighbour's security camera footage showed Kyle leaving around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. She says that was out of character for her son.

"I just said, 'I'm going to go in to work tomorrow, so promise you won't go out anywhere.' And he said, 'I promise.' And when I woke up the next morning, he wasn't there.

"I'm scared I'm never going to see him again. I'd give anything to see him again and give him a big hug and tell him I love him."

Fortier was wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and brown runners the last time he was seen.

The family says they are working with community groups to organize searches.