(Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 71-year-old man who is missing and suffers from dementia.

Police are concerned for the well-being of Jerry Pangborn.

He was last seen Feb. 13 at about 11 a.m. near London Street and Mcleod Avenue in the city's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

Pangborn walks with a cane and is described as 5-foot-8 with a slim build, short grey hair, and a salt-and-pepper full beard. He was wearing an ear-flap hat with a U.S. flag decal and a grey-and-white camouflage jacket.

He also wears a medic alert bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.