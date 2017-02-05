RCMP in Neepawa, Man., are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Kyle Schibler, of Gladstone, Man., was last seen on Friday.

Police and his family are concerned for the 28-year-old's safety, police said.

Schibler is described as five feet, eight inches tall and roughly 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee.

He also has a tattoo of an eagle on his left shoulder.



Police believe Schibler may be driving a grey 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Manitoba licence plate HNR 586.

It is possible that he is in the area of Portage la Prairie or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7340 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).