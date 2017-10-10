Donald King was last seen in Winnipeg's Windsor Park area on the morning of Oct. 3. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 63-year-old man.

Donald King was last seen in the city's Windsor Park area on the morning of Oct. 3.

He is described as 6-foot-1 with a slim build, short white hair and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing dark-rimmed prescription glasses, a black sweater, blue jeans, grey casual shoes, a grey plaid scarf and carrying a tan-coloured satchel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.