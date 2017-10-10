Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 63-year-old man.
Donald King was last seen in the city's Windsor Park area on the morning of Oct. 3.
He is described as 6-foot-1 with a slim build, short white hair and facial stubble.
He was last seen wearing dark-rimmed prescription glasses, a black sweater, blue jeans, grey casual shoes, a grey plaid scarf and carrying a tan-coloured satchel.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.