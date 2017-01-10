Deano Poasie Kadlak, 32, went missing from Selkirk on Jan. 3. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP are looking for a 32-year-old man who went missing from Selkirk earlier this month.

Deano Poasie Kadlak was last seen Jan. 3 just after 11 p.m. according to police, who describe him as a vulnerable person.

Kadlak, who is five foot six and weighs 154 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).