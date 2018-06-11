As the search for Eduardo Balaquit enters its second week, the missing man's son says it remains important to spread the word about his father's disappearance.

Eduardo Balaquit's family last heard from him on Monday at around 6 p.m., his son says. (Edward Balaquit/Facebook)

"We need everyone's help we can get," said Edward Balaquit. "Every eye is out there. Someone somewhere knows something and it just takes one person to find him."

One of the biggest contributors has been the group 204 Neighbourhood Watch, which has co-ordinated much of the community oriented search effort for Balaquit, including providing services like psychological first aid.

"In the past years … on social media, where many Filipinos are connected, we know the many problems that are faced by immigrants," said 204 Neighbourhood Watch founder Leila Castro. "They are problems in terms of safety, jobs and who do you call when you have these kinds of problems?"

The Filipino community safety watchdog has also helped to recruit volunteers while acting as a credible source of information, helping to dispel rumours that have circulated on social media.

When reached late Monday night, Edward Balaquit said searchers had been concentrating on an area along the west Perimeter Highway before suspending the search due to darkness. He said he had received no new information from police.

Eduardo Balaquit is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has a medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes when he was last at 380 Keewatin St. between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The family also encourages anyone with information to reach out to them directly at 204-298-5171 or 204-510-5170.