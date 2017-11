Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area on Nov. 1. (WPS)

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the city's Weston area on Nov. 1.

She's described as four feet six inches tall with a thin build, long dark hair and bangs.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it's concerned about her well-being and asks anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.