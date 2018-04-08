Police look for missing 10-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking down a missing 10-year-old girl.

Marie Hartie was last seen in the downtown area of Winnipeg Saturday evening.

Hartie is 5'0" tall, with a thin build and has straight, reddish-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, pink tights with blue and red "Pepsi" logos and black shoes.

Police are concerned about Hartie's well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

