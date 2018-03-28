Skip to Main Content
17-year-old girl missing from Fort Richmond area

Notifications

17-year-old girl missing from Fort Richmond area

Winnipeg police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday.

Tanessa Moneyas was last seen on Tuesday

CBC News ·
Tanessa Moneyas is five foot five with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service)Winnipeg police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Tanessa Moneyas was last seen in the Fort Richmond area of Winnipeg on Tuesday. 

She is five foot five with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, Moneyas was wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack. 

Police say they are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us