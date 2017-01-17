Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Jade Brown was last seen on the evening of Jan. 12 in the Silver Heights neighbourhood.

She is described as five foot three with a slim build, medium-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey sweat pants and tan Timberland boots.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for Brown's well-being and is asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.