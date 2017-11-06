Peri Ann Spence, 16, was reported last seen Oct. 16, when she left a residence on Pacific Avenue in Winnipeg. (RCMP)

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing girl who they say is "xtremely vulnerable and at risk for exploitation."

Peri Ann Spence, 16, was reported last seen Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. when she left a residence on Pacific Avenue in Winnipeg, where she had been visiting friends.

Spence is described as five-foot-two and 119 pounds with long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She has been in contact with friends and family, but has not returned home, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).