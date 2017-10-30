RCMP are looking for help finding a missing teenage girl last seen almost a week ago.
Aaliyah Nelson, 15, was last seen in Winnipeg when she was dropped off at the McDonald's at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.
East St. Paul RCMP say they received a report that Nelson was missing and say they are concerned for her well-being.
She's described as five feet, four inches tall and 161 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information can call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322.