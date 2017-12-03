The chief of Garden Hill First Nation says a missing teen has been found dead, about 16 kilometres northwest of her community.

Dino Flett confirmed Sunday that Treasure Harper, 17, was found dead after volunteer searchers scoured the countryside after she went missing several days ago.

"The family and community are in total shock of the tragedy," said Flett.

Posts on social media from searchers show a map where Harper's body was found. As searchers grew nearer, they found she had been shedding her clothing, including her hat and sweater — a possible sign of hypothermia.

Flett said the community is not sure exactly what transpired or why she was walking north, but RCMP said she may have been trying to walk to the community of Wasagamack, which is about 15 kilometres west of Garden Hill and only accessible by boat or walking over the ice on Island Lake.

"My little sister I love you so much and I wish I should have told you more often while you were here just know big brother loves you and will miss you," her brother Conrad Day wrote on Facebook.

It took trackers a day and a half to find her, said Flett.

RCMP said Sunday a 17-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 29 but did not confirm Harper's name.

"Over the span of several days, door to door searches were completed in Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point and Wasagamack without success," said RCMP in a statement. "On December 2, Garden Hill Search and Rescue located the female deceased approximately 16 kilometres northwest of Garden Hill."

They said foul play is not suspected.