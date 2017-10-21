The family of a 63-year-old man who has been missing for almost three weeks is out searching for him again with the help of the Bear Clan Patrol.

Donald King disappeared from this Windsor Park home on Oct. 3.

His family is worried for his safety adding he's never been gone this long.

Around 60 to 70 people took part in the search with the patrol group today.

"I guess we're combing the area where he was last seen. I guess we hope to more so focus on the Seine River at this point in time," said Wayne King, Donald's brother.

King's family says they are happy with the turnout, and appreciate the help from the community.

"It's phenomenal, it's great, there's a lot of caring people that are volunteering their time and we've got some very good, experienced searchers along with us."

King's daughter Amber Ball told CBC News that he lives with depression and might have been drinking the night he went missing.

Police traced King's last cell phone ping to near a hotel in the Windsor Park area, but haven't been able to find him, Ball said.

Anyone with any information about King is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.