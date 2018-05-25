Case of missing sisters highlighted for International Missing Children's Day

On International Missing Children's Day, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection is renewing calls for help tracking down two missing sisters allegedly abducted by their mother.

The centre alleges Milan Johnson, 5, Asja Johnson, 10, and their two older brothers were abducted by their mother in the Bahamas and brought to Canada in July 2014 in violation of the terms of a custody agreement.

The boys were eventually left by their mother with a stranger in London and have since been reunited with their father in the Bahamas, but the girls remain missing, a news release from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

"We strongly believe that these two little girls are somewhere in Canada," Christy Dzikowicz, the centre's director, said in the news release. "They could be enrolled in your local school, in a Sunday school class or playing soccer with your kids.

"We need everyone to look around and consider if they recognize these girls living in your community."

The girls were last seen in Ontario and London police have vowed to keep working on the case until the girls are found.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call London police at 519-661-5671 or submit tips online through missingkids.ca.

In the news release marking International Missing Children's Day, the centre said an estimated 80 per cent of child abductions are committed by parents, a crime it calls traumatic and damaging for both the children and their families.

Tips from police

The Winnipeg Police Service used the day thank the partners who help the missing persons unit find missing children.

Thousands of children are reported missing every year, and the majority are found through partnerships within the force, the community and with other police agencies in Manitoba, Canada and around the world, a news release from Winnipeg police said.

To keep children safe, police encourage parents and guardians to keep a watchful eye on kids and to know who their friends are and what social media sites they are using.

Police also stressed the importance of keeping recent photographs of children readily available in case they go missing suddenly.

Manitoba RCMP released a list of safety tips to remind parents how to keep their children safe:

Encourage kids to use the buddy system.

Talk to kids about common luring tactics used by abductors, including inviting them to play the latest video game console or look for a lost pet, offering a ride or food or asking for directions.

Talk to kids about strangers and make sure they know not to go anywhere with anyone without your permission, even if it's someone they've seen before, such as a neighbour, the parents of one of their friends or even one of your friends.

Teach kids basic personal safety skills, including to run for help and call police if they're being followed by a stranger, to shout as loudly as possible if some tries to take them against their will, to fight, kick and bite an abductor and to trust their instincts if someone is making them feel uncomfortable.

Establish meeting places for when you're out in large, busy places like the mall or amusement park.

Talk to kids about online safety, including what not to do or post online, in social media or while playing video games, and to never share passwords or meet someone they met online.

"By engaging and speaking with your kids today, we can all ensure that no child goes missing," said a release from Manitoba RCMP.

"While abductions are rare in Canada, no parent should ever have to say the words, 'My child is missing.' "

Go to the Canadian centre's Missing Children Database for more information about missing children from across Canada.

More from CBC Manitoba: