Missing boy, 10, last seen in Transcona on Monday

Steven Fisher-Ross is described as four feet, 10 inches tall, with a large build, brown hair, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and brown shoes. (Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in the Transcona area on Monday.

Anyone with information about where he is should call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

