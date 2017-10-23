Winnipeg police have found a 10-year-old boy who went missing after his mother dropped him off at school Monday morning.

He was last seen around 8:20 a.m. when he was dropped off at École Viscount Alexander in the Point Road area, police said.

The boy's aunt said his mother saw him go into the school yard, at which point she went to work. The family says they received notice the boy was missing around 11 a.m.

The family says he was found at his old school, École Crane, about a 20 minute walk away.

Police have not released any information about why the boy went missing.