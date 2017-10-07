Mounties are on the lookout for a missing boater near Grand Marais, Man.

Selkirk RCMP said a 53-year-old Winnipeg man was reported missing about 5:25 a.m. Friday at Sunset Beach, located just south of Grand Marais. The man had gone fishing the previous night in his canoe, as he frequently did, and hadn't returned home, said RCMP.

Officers found his vehicle and trailer at the beach early Friday.

A search of the area by air, land and water have found no signs of the man to this point, said RCMP.

Their investigation continues.

Grand Marais is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, just south of Grand Beach on Lake Winnipeg.

