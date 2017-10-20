A 53-year-old Winnipeg man has been found dead, two weeks after RCMP reported he hadn't come home from an evening fishing trip near Grand Marais, Man.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, RCMP got a call that the man hadn't returned after going fishing in a canoe at Sunset Beach on Lake Winnipeg the night before. The man's vehicle and trailer were found at the beach that morning.

The Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre joined police, police dog services, a search and rescue team, and the East Beaches Fire and Rescue team to look for the man.

On Friday, police said the man had been found deceased, and no foul play is suspected.

Earlier this month, police said the man had made the same trip "many times" in the past.

Grand Marais is located on Lake Winnipeg, about 80 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.