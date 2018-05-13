Body pulled from Red River, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police confirmed a "volunteer dive team" pulled a body from the Red River Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said identification is pending and won't be known until Monday at the earliest. Murray said police were not identifying the dive team at this time.

Volunteers with The Bear Clan and Drag The Red have been searching the Red River from north Winnipeg to Lockport after Brent Oryniak, 27, was swept away when the boat he was in capsized May 4 near Kildonan Settlers Bridge.

Oryniak's friend Darryl Firestone told CBC earlier this week he was frustrated officials had yet to dive the waters.

"Brett's my best friend in the world, he's closer to me than a brother, he's like the other half of me," he said. "To know that he's in the water still and we can't find him and give him a proper burial like he deserves, it makes me sick."

Police previously told CBC, given the depth, temperature and speed of the water, it was too unsafe for their divers to conduct a search.