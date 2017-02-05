Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing seven-year-old.

Troy Linklater was last seen late Sunday afternoon in the downtown area of Winnipeg, police said Sunday evening.

He is described as four feet, four inches tall with an average build and very short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up Winnipeg Jets sweater with black sweatpants and dark shoes.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.