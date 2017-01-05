Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police believe Tara Ferland travelled to Toronto, Ont. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Tara Ferland was last seen in the late Monday afternoon in the Wildwood area of Winnipeg.

Police say the teen is five feet four inches tall with a medium build, long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen carrying a brown Guess brand purse and wearing a green and orange bomber jacket, grey sweatpants, brown Timberland boots.

Police believe she travelled to Toronto, Ont., with unknown people and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons unit at 204-986-6250.