Drivers were given a heavenly greeting during their Monday morning commute across Winnipeg's Maryland Bridge.

The Misericordia Health Centre's Angel Squad was out for its annual fundraising campaign, adorned in white gowns, wings and halos, swapping Starbucks coffee for donations from drivers.

The smiling flock gathered from 6-9 a.m. at the top of the bridge, near Misericordia's Sherbrook Street entrance, holding signs and a happy-face bucket for donations.

Misericordia Health Centre's Angel Squad waits to fill their smiley donation bin. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)

They'll be back again on Tuesday at the same place, from 7:30-9 a.m. They'll also be at Starbucks locations at 201 Portage Ave., 360 Main St. and 2025 Corydon Ave.

This is the 22nd year for the campaign, which is driven by volunteers. Money raised goes to support various programs at the health centre and to purchase equipment.